St. FX Accounting Student Gillian Lorraine says Winning Frank H. Sobey Award for Excellence in Business Students is an Honour

STFX Accounting student Gillian Lorraine is one of two STFX students to receive Frank H. Sobey Award for Excellence in Business Studies.

Lorraine, from Truro, Nova Scotia picked a cash award of $45,000 with the recognition, saying it was an honour to win.

Lorraine, who applied for the award, serves as co-president of StFX Best Buddies and Community Relations Director for the Schwartz Women in Business Society, which hosts the largest women in business conference in Atlantic Canada every year. Part of her duties in setting up the conference was securing sponsorships, noting they had over $30,000 this year in sponsorships.

As for her work with Best Buddies, a society that pairs a student with a member of the community, she called it a fun society of which she is happy to be a part. Lorraine also serves on the board for L`Arche Antigonish.

The students were selected from 32 finalists nominated by the Deans of their respective business schools for their community impact, with a focus on entrepreneurship. The Frank H. Sobey Awards for Excellence in Business Studies also recognize 24 finalists, who will each receive a $3,500 cash prize in honour of their inspiring achievements this year.