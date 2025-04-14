St. FX Among More than 100 Universities and Colleges in Canada with Polling Stations this Week for the Federal Election

Students at more than 100 universities and colleges across the country can now cast their ballots for the upcoming federal election, including St. FX.

Elections Canada says campus voting opened yesterday and will operate from 9 am to 9 pm today through Wednesday. Elections Canada says on-campus voting is open to all Canadians, not just students. All you need is to bring your ID to vote. You will vote for a candidate in the riding where your place of ordinary residence is located. When you vote on campus, you will be voting by special ballot.

At St. FX, voting is taking place at the Charles V. Keating Centre, 1100 Convocation Boulevard on the second floor in rooms 2003, 2007, and 2008.

These early votes are taking place at 10 post-secondary institutions in Atlantic Canada.