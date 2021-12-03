St. FX and the Maple League of Universities Launch Program for Indigenous Students for an International Experience in Belize

St. FX University and the Maple League of Universities received a global skills opportunity grant

of $800,000 to develop and launch a program for Indigenous students to participate in an international experience together. The “Nation to Nation: Building Indigenous Knowledge Across International Borders” program offers 60 students from the four institutions the chance to travel to Belize.

Larissa Strong, StFX director of internationalization, said it’s an important opportunity, noting Indigenous students typically have not participated in education abroad opportunities because of systemic and perceived barriers. She said the program helps reduce such barriers, with significant and flexible funding to support Indigenous students.

The program will fund the costs for students to participate in the two-week course taking place in May 2022 and is eligible for course credit. Indigenous students are encouraged to connect with the Office of Internationalization for more information on the opportunity and how to apply. Applications will be accepted December 5, 2021 to January 7, 2022.