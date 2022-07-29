St. FX Announces COVID-19 Protocols for Fall Semester

In a letter issued earlier this week, StFX President Andy Hakin updated the campus community on the university’s COVID-19 protocols. Hakin stated the health and safety of students, faculty, and staff, as well as the wider Antigonish community, remains a priority for the school, adding the university will use a responsible, science based approach informed by public health officials community feedback, community conditions, and other jurisdictions across the province.

The update notes masks are mandatory in all instructional spaces and encouraged elsewhere on campus, until further notice. Vaccinations and boosters are encouraged and people who feel ill are asked to stay home. The school also encourages the campus community to stay up to date on the latest information from Public Health and the province. Those with questions are asked to visit stfx.ca/coronavirus