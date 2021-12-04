St. FX Announces Teaching Awards at Fall Convocation

St. FX University recognized outstanding work by its faculty at Fall Convocation on Saturday. The recipient of the Outstanding Staff Teaching Award is Dr. Leslie Jane MacMillan in the Anthropology Department. A member of faculty since 2006, MacMillan is being recognized for mobilizing her connections among the Mi’kmaw peoples to create opportunities for them to share their knowledge, history and perspectives.

The Outreach Award recipient is David Maillet (My-yay), the Coordinator and Senior Lab Instructor with the Multimedia Language Centre at St. FX. He joined university in 2005 as a lab instructor with the Department of Modern Languages. He continues to coordinate the Multimedia Language Centre where he is involved with the daily operations of its language laboratories where French, Spanish, German, Mi’kmaq and Gaelic are taught.

This year’s Community Partner Award recipient is Nexos Communitarios, a non-profit organization in Peru that seeks to promote freedom and the exercise of human rights with populations living in poverty and social exclusion. The executive director of the organization is an experiential learning facilitator for the ST. FX University’s Immersion Service Learning Program.