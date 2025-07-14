St. FX Art Gallery Expands Hours to Include Summer Openings

The St. FX Art Gallery is expanding its hours.
It has added summer hours to its schedule, now open to visitors Wednesdays to Saturdays from 12 to 4 during July and August. The gallery will continue to have summer hours moving forward.
The Gallery is on the second floor of Mulroney Hall, next to the replica Prime Minister’s office.
Curator Andrea Terry say the gallery moved from its former space in the Bloomfield Centre, increasing its visibility on campus.
Terry says the Mulroney Hall location makes it ideal if professors or high school teachers want to bring their students to the gallery.
The current exhibition at the gallery features Wolfville artist Julie Rosvall which features her latest work, with prints and textiles exploring memory, health and mobility. An opening reception and craft social for the exhibition will be held on Saturday from 1 to 3 p.m.