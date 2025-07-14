St. FX Art Gallery Expands Hours to Include Summer Openings

The St. FX Art Gallery is expanding its hours.

It has added summer hours to its schedule, now open to visitors Wednesdays to Saturdays from 12 to 4 during July and August. The gallery will continue to have summer hours moving forward.

The Gallery is on the second floor of Mulroney Hall, next to the replica Prime Minister’s office.

Curator Andrea Terry say the gallery moved from its former space in the Bloomfield Centre, increasing its visibility on campus.