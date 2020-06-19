St. FX Art Gallery holds its first online Exhibition Featuring Recipients of the Angus F. MacGillivray Art Bursary

Facebook and Instagram. It’s also available on the Art Gallery’s new web page, with an exhibition of the 2020 Angus F. MacGillivray Art Bursary recipients Jordyn Conn, Wankunda Chola Bwalya and Ken Matheson.
The St. FX Art Gallery is going virtual. The Art Gallery has launched its first online exhibition on
The Art Gallery’s Director and Curator Andrea Terry says moving the exhibition on-line brings the art to your door as we spend more time at home during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The web page also includes an essay on the left and work Angus MacGillivray by Bruce Sparks of the St. FX Art Department. To view the exhibition, follow this link to the Art Gallery’s web site: http://www2.mystfx.ca/art-gallery/online-exhibitions
The next exhibition will feature youth art. Details on submitting an art work for the exhibition can be found on the Art Gallery’s web site.