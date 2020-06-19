Tim Horton's
Advertisement

St. FX Art Gallery holds its first online Exhibition Featuring Recipients of the Angus F. MacGillivray Art Bursary

This entry was posted in News on .
The St. FX Art Gallery is going virtual.  The Art Gallery has launched its first online exhibition on

2020 Angus F. Macgillivary Art Bursary recipients Ken Matheson, Jordyn Conn and Wankunda Bwalya.  Their work is part is the St. FX Art Gallery’s first on-line exhibition.  (St. FX University photo)

Facebook and Instagram.  It’s also available on the Art Gallery’s new web page, with an exhibition of the 2020 Angus F. MacGillivray Art Bursary recipients Jordyn Conn, Wankunda Chola Bwalya and Ken Matheson.

The Art Gallery’s Director and Curator Andrea Terry says moving the exhibition on-line brings the art to your door as we spend more time at home during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The web page also includes an essay on the left and work Angus MacGillivray by Bruce Sparks of the St. FX Art Department.   To view the exhibition, follow this link to the Art Gallery’s web site:  http://www2.mystfx.ca/art-gallery/online-exhibitions
The next exhibition will feature youth art.  Details on submitting an art work for the exhibition can be found on the Art Gallery’s web site.