St. FX Art Gallery to Feature Sports Illustrations from Editorial Cartoonist Bruce MacKinnon

Sports Illustrated: The Nova Scotia Edition is coming to the StFX Art Gallery. A collection of Nova Scotia specific sports related illustrations from Bruce MacKinnon, the collection will run from May 6 until August 28.

A former Antigonish resident, MacKinnon attended StFX for a year before furthering his art education elsewhere.

Describing himself as a editorial cartoonist, MacKinnon said his work usually deals with politics. In this case though, it’s all sports related. The collection was started by the Nova Scotia Sport Hall of Fame and was hanging in its former location