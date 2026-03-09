St. FX Art Gallery to Feature the Works of 50 Local Artists at an Exhibition to Mark its 50th Anniversary

The St. FX Art Gallery is celebrating its 50th anniversary in a unique way.

The gallery will host a juried art exhibition featuring 50 artworks from 50 local artists from July 9th to September 19th.

Gallery Director Andrea Terry says the gallery is very open to a wide array of mixed media entries for this show.

Terry says the deadline for submissions is May 15th. It is open to entries from Pictou, Antigonish and Guysborough Counties. Any entries must have been created in the last two years and not have been shown publicly in an exhibition.

More information on the submission requirements can be found on the St. FX Art Gallery website.