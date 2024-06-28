St. FX Associate Vice-President Research, Graduate and Professional Studies Dr. Richard Isnor Stepping Down to Accept a Role at Mount Allison University

A member of St. FX University’s leadership team is stepping down.

Dr. Richard Isnor, the school’s Associate Vice-President Research, Graduate and Professional Studies, is leaving St. FX to become Provost and Vice-President, Academic and Research at Mount Allison University. Isnor begins his new role at Mount Allison on July 29th. Isnor has been with St. FX since 2015.

For Isnor, this is a return to his alma mater; he graduated from Mount Allison with a Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry in 1989. He went on to earn a Master’s in Environmental studies from Dalhousie and his PhD in Science and Technology and Policy Studies from the University of Sussex.

St. FX will soon be launching a national search for a Associate Vice-President Research, Graduate and Professional Studies. It is also finalizing a plan to cover the role on an interim basis.