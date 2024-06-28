Listen Live

St. FX Associate Vice-President Research, Graduate and Professional Studies Dr. Richard Isnor Stepping Down to Accept a Role at Mount Allison University

Jun 28, 2024 | Local News

A member of St. FX University’s leadership team is stepping down.

Dr. Richard Isnor, the school’s Associate Vice-President Research, Graduate and Professional Studies, is leaving St. FX to become Provost and Vice-President, Academic and Research at Mount Allison University. Isnor begins his new role at Mount Allison on July 29th. Isnor has been with St. FX since 2015.

Dr. Richard Isnor (St. FX University photo)

For Isnor, this is a return to his alma mater; he graduated from Mount Allison with a Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry in 1989. He went on to earn a Master’s in Environmental studies from Dalhousie and his PhD in Science and Technology and Policy Studies from the University of Sussex.

St. FX will soon be launching a national search for a Associate Vice-President Research, Graduate and Professional Studies. It is also finalizing a plan to cover the role on an interim basis.


