St. FX Association of University Teachers Recommends Mandatory COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate

The St.FX Association of University Teachers (StFXAUT) has issued a release calling on university

administration to institute a mandatory COVID-19 vaccine mandate. The release states students, faculty, and staff who can get the vaccine should be required to do so and those who cannot should undergo regular testing.

Members present overwhelmingly supported a resolution at a virtual special meeting of the Association held Monday evening. The Association represents over 400 members in eight different employee groups engaged in teaching and research at StFX.

The release also stated the university told the campus community mandatory masking will continue in classrooms and laboratories until at least September 30; however, measures to ensure physical distancing have been relaxed.