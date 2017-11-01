St.FX Athletes help Halloween festivities

During the afternoon and evening last night, you may have noticed people lending assistance to families during trick-or-treating here in Antigonish. Student athletes from St.FX were positioned at busy crosswalks through town, helping people cross the street safely.

Cst. Morgan MacPherson says that the RCMP greatly apprecaites the assistance given by the athletes during Halloween:

Clip: STFX MORGAN

MacPherson says having the athletes volunteer gives peace of mind to parents that they’ll get home safely.