St. FX Athletics, Alumni and Fans to Honour retiring Men’s Basketball Coach Steve Konchalski

St. FX Athletics is honouring its Men’s basketball head coach, Steve Konchalski, who is set to

retire at the end of the month. Throughout March, St. FX Athletics will post congratulatory messages from former players and featured guests on all its social media channels. Alumni, fans and friends can also send their own message to Coach K on his upcoming retirement with a personal video or writing a message on a virtual wall. More information on how to send a message can be found on www.goxgo.ca/coachk.

There will also be an exhibition men’s basketball game featuring Acadia and St. FX at the Amelia Saputo Centre on Saturday evening at 7:30. It will be the X-Men’s only game this season and will mark Coach K’s 1,495th and final career game. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a limited number of fans will be able to attend, by invitation only. The game will be webcast on www.austv.ca.

It will also mark the inaugural presentation of the Coach K Challenge trophy, featuring an annual game between the two teams. Konchalski played for Acadia, leading them to four conference titles and a national championship in 1965 where he was chosen the tournament MVP.

Konchalski has coached the X-Men for 46 years, winning three national championships and nine AUS conference titles. He’s also coached at the national level as an assistant and head coach. He’s also a member of the Acadia, St.. FX, Nova Scotia and the Canadian Basketball Halls of Fame.