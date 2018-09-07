St. FX Athletics announces 2018 class for Sports Hall of Fame

The StFX Athletics department recently announced this year’s inductees into the StFX Sports Hall of Fame.

Inducted in the Athlete category are Eugene Belliveau, a football player from the class of 1980, Adele Belliveau, a basketball and field hockey player from the class of 1984, Glen MacDougall, a soccer player from the class of 1987, and Randy Nohr, a basketball player form the class of 2001.

Jane MacGillvray, formerly Hanley, got the nod in the builders category. MacGillvray coached the women’s basketball team at Mount Saint Bernard College from 1964 to 1968, as well as the newly formed varsity field hockey team, along with volleyball and badminton at the high school level and was known to referee in various sports. In 1965, she was hired as the first Director of Women’s Athletics at Mount Saint Bernard.

Inducted into the team category is the 2006 X-Women Rugby Team, which was the first female team at StFX University win a national championship title, and started a team dynasty which produced four more national banners and four national medals.

This year’s induction ceremony is scheduled for Thursday, September 27, 2018 at 7:30 pm at the StFX Schwartz auditorium and is open for the general public to attend.