St. FX Athletics Announces Sports Hall of Fame Inductees

STFX Athletics has announced the StFX Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2023 inductees, including

four athletes: basketball player Varouj Gurunlian , football player Tony Grassa, Soccer player Tanya (MacMillan) Feltmate, and basketball player Sheila (Murrin) Smith. Builder Laurence Streete (rugby, football and hockey) along with the 1958-59 X-Men Basketball and 1983 X-Men Football squads also got the nod.

This year’s induction ceremony, which is open to the public, is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 6, at 7:00 p.m., at STFX’s Barrick Auditorium in the Brian Mulroney Institute for Government.