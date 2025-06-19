St FX Athletics announces St. FX Sports Hall of Fame Inductees

STFX Athletics yesterday announced the STFX Sports Hall of Fame class for 2025.

The five athletes inductees include hockey player Michel Poirier, cross country runner Lisa Fredrich-Dunne, soccer player Ian Bilek, football player Mark Verbeek, and basketball player Nikki Doucet. Terry Chisholm will join in the builder category, along with the 1980-81 X-Men Basketball squad in the team category.

This year’s induction ceremony, which is open to the public, is scheduled for Saturday, September 20, at 10:00 a.m., at STFX’s Schwartz auditorium.