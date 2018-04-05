St. FX Athletics holds end of year Awards Gala

St. FX Athletics celebrated a year of excellence by its varsity competitors in 12 sports last night. The annual athletics awards gala was held at the Charles V.

Keating Centre.

The St. FX Female Athlete of the year is X-Women Hockey Forward Daley Oddy, the U Sports Women’s Hockey Player of the Year. Oddy led the country in both points at 31 and goals scored at 16. She was an AUS all-star in all five seasons with the X-Women. Oddy credits her success this season to preparation

The St. FX Male Athlete of the Year Award is shared by X-Men Soccer Striker Dan Hayfield and X-Men Track and Field and Cross Country Runner Angus Rawling. Rawling an all-Canadian and AUS runner of the year in both sports and a gold medalist in the 3,000 metres at the U SPORTS Track and Field Championship was not at the ceremony; as he is in Switzerland for the World University Cross Country Championship this weekend.

Hayfield, the U Sports Player of the Year in Men’s Soccer set a new school record for most goals in a single season with 13. Hayfield says he’s honoured to be sharing this award with Rawling.

Coach of the Year is X-Men Hockey Head Coach Brad Peddle. There was also a tribute to retiring Cross Country and Track and Field Coach Bernie Chisholm,

who is stepping down after 32 seasons.

Angie Kolen was the recipient of the StFX Athletics ‘X-Ceptional Award’ which recognizes individuals who go above and beyond to contribute in a positive manner to StFX Athletics. A professor in the StFX Human Kinetics department, Kolen has lent her time to numerous StFX Athletics initiatives, committees and events at the university.

The StFX Female Community X-Cellence award was presented to Beth Lawrence from the X-Women track & field team, while Liam Elbourne from X-Men soccer was the winner of the StFX Male Community X-Cellence award.

2018 StFX Athletic Awards Gala – Individual Award Winners

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Rookie of the Year – Kim Kingsbury (Nepean, ON)

Defensive Player of the Year – Sammie Amoh (Scarborough, ON)

Most Valuable Player – Caroline Hrabinski (Toronto, ON)

WOMEN’S CROSS COUNTRY

Rookie of the Year – Jane Hergett (Port Williams, NS)

Coach’s Award – Zoe Johnston (Pembroke, ON)

Runner of the Year – Liz MacDonald (Bedford, NS)

WOMEN’S HOCKEY

Rookie of the Year – Emerson Elliott (Aurora, ON)

Coach’s Award – Nicole Corcoran (Bloomfield, PE)

Most Valuable Player – Lindsey Donovan (Mirimichi, NB) & Daley Oddy (Cranbrook, BC)



WOMEN’S RUGBY

Rachel Duffley Memorial Rookie of the Year – Hannah Ellis (Halifax, NS) & Danielle Franada (Grand Prairie, AB)

Michelle Birks Memorial Coaches Award – Alison Blanchard (Herring Cove, NS)

Most Valuable Player – Joanna Alphonso (Ajax, ON)



WOMEN’S SOCCER

Rookie of the Year – Emma Kuzmyk (Cookstown, ON)

Coaches Award – Olivia Czipf (Thunder Bay, ON)

Most Valuable Player – Larissa White (Westphal, NS)



WOMEN’S TRACK & FIELD

Rookie of the Year – Samantha Taylor (Canterbury, NB)

Coach’s Award – Allie Flower (Lunenberg, NS)

Track Athlete of the Year – Hayley Wilson (Skye Glen, NS)

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Rookie of the Year – Jaydan Smith (Halifax, NS)

Most Improved Player – Azaro Roker (Nassau, Bahamas)

Most Valuable Player – Davonte Provo (East Preston, NS)

MEN’S CROSS COUNTRY

Rookie of the Year – Jonah Shankel (Coldbrook, NS)

Coach’s Award – Alex Neuffer (Stratford, PE)

Runner of the Year – Angus Rawling (Calgary, AB)

MEN’S FOOTBALL

Joe Stewart Memorial Rookie of the Year – Jalen Burley (Winnipeg, MB)

Offensive Player of the Year –Jordan Socholotiuk (Fort McMurray, AB)

Defensive Player of the Year – Tyler Cordeiro (Oakville, ON) & Nathaniel Fermin (Pickering, ON)

Special Teams Player of the Year – Gordon Whyte (Toronto, ON)

Lineman of the Year – Jacob Czaja (Sudbury, ON)

Most Valuable Player – Kaion Julien-Grant (Toronto, ON)

MEN’S HOCKEY

Rookie of the Year – Santino Centorame (Mississauga, ON)

Melanson Top Scorer Award – Holden Cook (Oshawa, ON)

Wayne Mattie Memorial Unsung Hero Award – Mark Tremaine (Dartmouth, NS)

Most Valuable Player – Chase Marchand (Halifax, NS)

MEN’S SOCCER

Rookie of the Year – Blake Fenton (Halifax, NS)

Coaches Award – Thomas Pieroway (Conception Bay, NF)

Most Valuable Player – Daniel Hayfield (Exeter, England)

MEN’S TRACK & FIELD

Rookie of the Year – Quinn Alexander (Truro, NS)

Coach’s Award – Tim Brennan (Beechville, NB)

Track Athlete of the Year – Angus Rawling (Calgary, AB)