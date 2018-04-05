St. FX Athletics holds end of year Awards Gala

Posted at 12:44 pm on April 5, 2018

St. FX Athletics celebrated a year of excellence by its varsity competitors in 12 sports last night.  The annual athletics awards gala was held at the Charles V.

(from left) St. FX President Kent MacDonald, X-Men Soccer Striker Dan Hayfield, X-Women Hockey Forward Daley Oddy, and St. FX Athletic Director Leo MacPherson

Keating Centre.

The St. FX Female Athlete of the year is X-Women Hockey Forward Daley Oddy, the U Sports Women’s Hockey Player of the Year. Oddy led the country in both points at 31 and goals scored at 16.  She was an AUS all-star in all five seasons with the X-Women.  Oddy credits her success this season to preparation

The St. FX Male Athlete of the Year Award is shared by X-Men Soccer Striker Dan Hayfield and X-Men Track and Field and Cross Country Runner Angus Rawling.  Rawling an all-Canadian and AUS runner of the year in both sports and a gold medalist in the 3,000 metres at the U SPORTS Track and Field Championship was not at the ceremony;  as he is in Switzerland for the World University Cross Country Championship this weekend.

Hayfield, the U Sports Player of the Year in Men’s Soccer set a new school record for most goals in a single season with 13.  Hayfield says he’s honoured to be sharing this award with Rawling.

 

Coach of the Year is X-Men Hockey Head Coach Brad Peddle.  There was also a tribute to retiring Cross Country and Track and Field Coach Bernie Chisholm,

Coach of the Year Award winner Brad Peddle of X-Men Hockey (left)

who is stepping down after 32 seasons.

Angie Kolen was the recipient of the StFX Athletics ‘X-Ceptional Award’ which recognizes individuals who go above and beyond to contribute in a positive manner to StFX Athletics. A professor in the StFX Human Kinetics department, Kolen has lent her time to numerous StFX Athletics initiatives, committees and events at the university.

The StFX Female Community X-Cellence award was presented to Beth Lawrence from the X-Women track & field team, while Liam Elbourne from X-Men soccer was the winner of the StFX Male Community X-Cellence award.

2018 StFX Athletic Awards Gala – Individual Award Winners

 

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL                                                  

Rookie of the Year – Kim Kingsbury (Nepean, ON)

Defensive Player of the Year – Sammie Amoh (Scarborough, ON)

Most Valuable Player – Caroline Hrabinski (Toronto, ON)

 

WOMEN’S CROSS COUNTRY                                           

Rookie of the Year – Jane Hergett (Port Williams, NS)

Coach’s Award – Zoe Johnston (Pembroke, ON)

Runner of the Year – Liz MacDonald (Bedford, NS)

 

WOMEN’S HOCKEY                                                           

Rookie of the Year – Emerson Elliott (Aurora, ON)

Coach’s Award – Nicole Corcoran (Bloomfield, PE)

Most Valuable Player – Lindsey Donovan (Mirimichi, NB) & Daley Oddy (Cranbrook, BC)


WOMEN’S RUGBY                                                              

Rachel Duffley Memorial Rookie of the Year – Hannah Ellis (Halifax, NS) & Danielle Franada (Grand Prairie, AB)

Michelle Birks Memorial Coaches Award – Alison Blanchard (Herring Cove, NS)

Most Valuable Player – Joanna Alphonso (Ajax, ON)


WOMEN’S SOCCER

Rookie of the Year – Emma Kuzmyk (Cookstown, ON)

Coaches Award – Olivia Czipf (Thunder Bay, ON)       

Most Valuable Player – Larissa White (Westphal, NS)

WOMEN’S TRACK & FIELD                                              

Rookie of the Year – Samantha Taylor (Canterbury, NB)

Coach’s Award – Allie Flower (Lunenberg, NS)

Track Athlete of the Year – Hayley Wilson (Skye Glen, NS)

 

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Rookie of the Year – Jaydan Smith (Halifax, NS)

Most Improved Player – Azaro Roker (Nassau, Bahamas)

Most Valuable Player – Davonte Provo (East Preston, NS)

 

MEN’S CROSS COUNTRY

Rookie of the Year – Jonah Shankel (Coldbrook, NS)

Coach’s Award – Alex Neuffer (Stratford, PE)

Runner of the Year – Angus Rawling (Calgary, AB)

 

MEN’S FOOTBALL

Joe Stewart Memorial Rookie of the Year – Jalen Burley (Winnipeg, MB)

Offensive Player of the Year –Jordan Socholotiuk (Fort McMurray, AB)

Defensive Player of the Year – Tyler Cordeiro (Oakville, ON) & Nathaniel Fermin (Pickering, ON)

Special Teams Player of the Year – Gordon Whyte (Toronto, ON)

Lineman of the Year – Jacob Czaja (Sudbury, ON)

Most Valuable Player – Kaion Julien-Grant (Toronto, ON)

 

MEN’S HOCKEY

Rookie of the Year – Santino Centorame (Mississauga, ON)

Melanson Top Scorer Award – Holden Cook (Oshawa, ON)

Wayne Mattie Memorial Unsung Hero Award – Mark Tremaine (Dartmouth, NS)

Most Valuable Player – Chase Marchand (Halifax, NS)

 

MEN’S SOCCER

Rookie of the Year – Blake Fenton (Halifax, NS)

Coaches Award – Thomas Pieroway (Conception Bay, NF)

Most Valuable Player – Daniel Hayfield (Exeter, England)

 

MEN’S TRACK & FIELD

Rookie of the Year – Quinn Alexander (Truro, NS)

Coach’s Award – Tim Brennan (Beechville, NB)

Track Athlete of the Year – Angus Rawling (Calgary, AB)


