St. FX Athletics Honours 82 Academic All-Canadians

The STFX Department of Athletics honored its 2021-22 U SPORTS Academic All-Canadians

Tuesday morning at their annual celebratory breakfast. This year there was 82 Academic All-Canadians, those student-athletes who have achieved an 80 per cent average or above while consuming a year of eligibility competing for a varsity team.

There was a total of including 35 male and 47 female student-athletes. The X-Men Cross Country team had the highest percentage of any STFX team with 55 per cent of their team members earning the distinction. The X-Women Soccer team had 52 per cent of their team named as Academic All-Canadians.

There were 32 first-time Academic All-Canadians, 30 student-athletes who received the honor for the second time in their career, and 11 who were three-time Academic All-Canadians. Seven student-athletes earned the distinction of being a U SPORTS Academic All-Canadians for four years, while an impressive two student-athletes were five-time Academic All-Canadians, including Hannah Ellis (X-Women Rugby) and Santino Centorame (X-Men Hockey).

The Athletic Director’s awards for academic achievement, presented to the top STFX male and female academic student-athletes were Kathleen Dolan from the X-Women rugby team and Joseph Raaymakers from the X-Men hockey team.