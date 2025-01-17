St. FX Athletics Honours Academic All-Canadians

STFX Department of Athletics honored its 2023-24 U SPORTS Academic All-Canadians Tuesday morning at their annual celebratory breakfast. The University hosted 86 Academic All-Canadians, student-athletes who achieved an 80 per cent average or above while consuming a year of eligibility competing for a varsity team.

STFX Director of Athletics & Recreation Leo MacPherson stated being named an Academic All-Canadian is a remarkable achievement given the dedication and commitment to their respective sports and requirement to manage multiple priorities as student-athletes.

There were 34 male and 52 female student-athletes honoured. The X-Women Soccer team had the highest percentage of any STFX team with 73 per cent of their team members earning the distinction, while the X-Women Basketball team had 60% of their team named as Academic All-Canadians.

There were 43 first-time Academic All-Canadians, 16 student-athletes who received the honor for the second time in their career, and 13 who were three-time Academic All-Canadians. Twelve student-athletes earned the distinction of being a U SPORTS Academic All-Canadians for four years, while X-Women Soccer student-athletes Christina Gentile and Amanda Smith were impressive five-time Academic All-Canadians.

The Athletic Director’s awards for academic achievement, went to Ava Elgood from the X-Women Soccer team and Rogan Betts from the X-Men Basketball team.