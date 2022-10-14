St. FX Athletics Inducts Class of 2022; Fred Perry, Richard Karikari, Ghislane Landry, Doc Ryan and the 2010 X-Women Rugby Team

St. FX Athletics inducted its 2022 class into the university’s Sports Hall of Fame at a ceremony last night.

Three players, a builder and a team were named to the hall.

Athletes inducted into the hall include forward Fred Perry, a two -time first-team All-Canadian and AUAA most valuable player that helped lead the Basketball X-Men to back to back CIS Championships in 2000 and 2001.

Also inducted were 2005 graduate Richard Karikari of X-Men Football, a three time AUS all-star

as a defensive back and special teams player. He was also the AUS most valuable player and first-team all-Canadian in 2002.

The third player inducted into the Sports Hall of Fame was 2010 graduate Ghislane Landry of X-Women Rugby, who earned back-to-back CIS Player of the Year awards, leading the X-Women to consecutive silver medals at the national championship. Later, she became a key member of Team Canada’s Rugby Sevens team that won silver at the 2016 Summer Olympics.

Named as a builder to the Hall was 1978 and 1979 graduate Doc Ryan, who has been associated with St. FX Athletics as an athlete and a coach for almost 50 years.

The team inducted to the hall was the 2010 St. FX Rugby X-Women who captured the school’s second national championship with a thrilling 17-12 overtime victory over the Concordia Stingers in Peterborough, Ontario.