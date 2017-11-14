St. FX Athletics Issues Statement on Loney Bowl decision by a Nova Scotia Court

Sport, amid concerns about the eligibility of a Saint Mary’s Huskies receiver. It will be played today; Acadia will host Saint Mary’s. St. FX University has weighed in on the decision by a Nova Scotia Court Judge to reinstate the Loney Bowl. The game was initially cancelled by Atlantic UniversitySport, amid concerns about the eligibility of a Saint Mary’s Huskies receiver. It will be played today; Acadia will host Saint Mary’s.

In a statement, St. FX Athletics Director Leo MacPherson says the university believes in academic excellence and the integrity of university athletics. MacPherson says unfortunately over the past couple of weeks, integrity for student-athlete eligibility rules have taken centre stage. MacPherson says beyond obvious ethical and education considerations, St. FX contends that without integrity in university sport, there can be no fair play and competition.

MacPherson says the court decision decided upon issues of due process, but did not address the issue of student-athlete ineligibility. MacPherson encourages Saint Mary’s University to remove any impediments that may prevent U Sports from making a ruling on the student-athlete eligibility and release the ruling to the public.