St. FX Athletics to Induct Four Athletes and Two Teams into its Sports Hall of Fame this weekend

St. FX University Athletics will induct four athletes and two teams into its Sports Hall of Fame a ceremony on Saturday morning.

Athletes to be inducted include 1986 graduate, AUAA all-star and CIAU all-Canadian Kyle Gayle of X-Men Basketball; X-Men Hockey’s Yanick Evola, an AUAA Most Valuable Player and CIAU silver-medalist from the class of 2000; 2006 and 2008 graduate Erin (MacLean) Coates, a conference and national all-star in cross-country and track and field; and dynamic two-way guard and all-star Nikki Doucet of X-Women Basketball from the class of 2001.

Teams being inducted into the hall are the 1975-76 AUAA champion X-Men Volleyball squad and the 2012 CIS Champion Rugby X-Women; one of the most dominant St. FX sides to ever hit the pitch, going undefeated in their title year.

The induction ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at St. FX’s Schwartz auditorium.