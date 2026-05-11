Listen Live

Listen Live

Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

St. FX Bachelor of Arts Graduate Abby Ives Receives $57,000 in Scholarships to Pursue a Master’s Degree at the University of Toronto

May 11, 2026 | Local News

A recent graduate of St. FX University has earned two prestigious scholarships to pursue a Master of Arts degree at the University of Toronto.  

Abby Ives received a Bachelor of Arts Degree with Honours in English at St. FX during Spring Convocation.  

The awards include a $27,000 Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council master’s scholarship and a $30,000 C. David Naylor Fellowship at the University of Toronto .   The fellowship is open to all MA and PhD students across disciplines with ties to Atlantic Canada .   The awards recognize academic excellence,  leadership  and community involvement.  

Abby Ives, pictured, has been awarded a $27,000 Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council of Canada master’s scholarship and a $30,000 C. David Naylor University Fellowship at the University of Toronto, where she will begin a Master of Arts in English. (St. FX University photo)

Ives, a native of Stratford, PEI says the path for her  honours  thesis began with a second year English course at St. FX where she learned a novel called the “The Hate U Give” by Angie Thomas had been banned by a Halifax school. The novel tells  the story of a 16-year-old African-American girl who faced police brutality and racism.  Ives did some research on the issue and whether other books are not  permitted in classrooms in the region .   Ives  found  those that are banned are not widely reported by teachers .   Ives says in other  cases,  teachers  might self-censor certain novels, fearing reprisals or concerned they are not properly quipped to include them in their class.   

Ives’ thesis supervisor, English professor and Canada Research Chair in Digital Humanities, Dr Laura Estill, welcomed the news, saying her research is both original and  timely , and shows the ongoing importance of humanities research at St. FX.  Ives begins her studies at the University of Toronto in the fall.

 


Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year