St. FX Basketball X-Women Head to AUS Playoffs on a Four Game Winning Streak

With their first winning record in over 10 years, the STFX X-Women basketball team heads into this weekend’s AUS women’s’ championship tournament as the fourth ranked team in the conference.

Head coach Matt Spencer said the team is happy to be in the playoffs while they also understand the job isn’t done.

Mentally speaking, Spencer says the team is optimistic, knowing then can compete with any of the teams in the league. Physically speak, Spencer said no team is going to be completely healthy heading into this time of year but they have the line-up they expected to have.

Spencer said he is proud of the team, from the players to the staff and support staff. In a message to fans, Spencer said the team will be tough to beat and ready to give it everything they can.

STFX takes on the Cape Breton Capers in the quarterfinals Friday afternoon at 1 p.m