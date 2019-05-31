St. FX becomes 26th University to sign a Dimensions Charter with the Federal Government

St. FX University has announced it signed the Dimensions Charter, a federal initiative that invites

Canadian universities to take part in change to increase equity, diversity and inclusion (EDI), and help cultural change within the research system.

Minister of Science and Sport Kirsty Duncan, and StFX Vice-President Finance and Administration Andrew Beckett, on behalf of StFX President Dr. Kent MacDonald recently signed the charter on campus.

Dr. Richard Isnor, StFX associate vice-president of research and graduate studies, says the federal government launched the Dimensions Program, a new initiative related to Equity, Diversity and Inclusion for the post-secondary sector.

The initiative challenges universities across Canada to address the obstacles faced by, but not limited to, women, Indigenous Peoples, persons with disabilities, members of visible minority/racialized groups, and members of LGBTQ2+ communities.

StFX is one of the 26 universities already signed to the charter.