St. FX Begins Search for New Women’s Basketball Coach; former coach Augy Jones to remain with University

St. FX Athletics has announced Augy Jones has been released from his position as head coach of the St. FX Women’s Basketball Team. Jones will be staying with the university, he is in discussions with St. FX on a new employment opportunity. An announcement is expected soon.

Jones was named head coach in April, 2012, leading the team to the AUS championship final in his first two seasons. The X-Women have failed to qualify for the post-season the past four years. St. FX will begin their search for a new head coach for X-Women Basketball immediately.