St. FX Biology Department Hosts World Oceans Day Event on Saturday

It’s a glimpse of what lies beneath the surface of our oceans. St. FX University’s Biology Department is hosting its 12th annual World Oceans Day event on Saturday at the school’s J. Bruce Brown Hall.

One of the organizers of this year’s event, Regina Cozzi, says there will be lots to do and see this year.

Cozzi says there will also be new presenters, including the Marine Animal Response Society, Seniors for Climate and For Our Kids. Cozzie says there will be lots of activities for the public, including facepainting, artists and storytelling.