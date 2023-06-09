St. FX Biology Department Planning World Oceans Day Event this Weekend

It’s an opportunity to explore life below the surface of the water. St. FX University’s Biology

Department is holding its annual World Oceans Day event on Saturday at the school’s J. Bruce Brown Building. The event will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; with a sensory friendly and reduced mobility time from 10:15 to 11.

One of the organizers of the event, Regina Cozzi says there’s a lot of activities planned.

Cozzi says some St. FX departments will also be participating, including Human Nutrition and Earth Sciences. Also on hand will be the Centre for Ocean Ventures and Entrepreneurship.

Cozzi says among the organisms visitors will see include sea stars and sea urchins, sea cucumbers, horseshoe crabs, lobsters and small fish.