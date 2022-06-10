St. FX Biology Department to Host World Oceans Day Event Saturday

It’s a chance to get a glimpse to see what lies beneath the surface of the water. The St. FX Biology Department is hosting their 9th annual World Oceans Day event on Saturday at the

university’s J. Bruce Brown Hall from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will also be a sensory friendly and reduced mobility time from 10:15 to 11 a.m. The organizer of the event, Regina Cozzi says as in previous years, the event will promote ocean awareness and marine diversity.

As a result she says, visitors will see a lot of live marine critters.

Also at the event is Nearby Planet VR, who will offer an underwater virtual reality experience to visitors. There will be crafts, face-painting, Henna tattoos and representatives from DFO, the Coast Guard, Eastern Region Solid Waste Management, and Bird Studies Canada.

Face masks will be mandatory, limits will be placed how many people can be in the building at any one time and displays will be on two floors.