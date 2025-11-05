St. FX Biology Professor Dr. Russel Wyeth Researching into Finding Sustainable Bait for Lobster Harvesters

Dr. Russell Wyeth. professor and chair of the STFX Biology department, is looking into finding sustainable bait for lobster harvesters.

Wyeth, who studied lobster bait and behaviour for almost 12 years, said he and Dr. Jim Williams at STFX share an interest in studying animal behaviour. Following community interactions with lobster harvesters about the cost of bait, Wyeth said he and Williams looked into it and learned bait options are diminishing and prices are on the way up.

It’s a difficult problem to address, said Wyeth, as there is no one organization in charge of bait. He said they decided to speak with harvesters and harvester associations, and after getting funding, they tested a wide variety of baits.

The project last about four years, and they are they are still working their way through the data. So far, the researchers published one paper, adding they have at least two left in the pipeline which are months away.

Wyeth said the research included an extraordinary group of students who worked on the project over the years, saying the project would not have been possible without them or the harvesters who helped out.