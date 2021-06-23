St. FX Board of Governors Chair Mike Boyd and Wife Lisa Donate $1 Million for An Endowment

St Francis Xavier University announced alumnus Mike Boyd, the Chair of the StFX Board of Governors, and his wife Lisa are contributing $1 million dollars to establish an endowment focused on providing assistance to students who have a financial need.

Half of the endowment will support Indigenous students from Atlantic Canada and African

Nova Scotian students. This portion will be matched by the Jeannine Deveau Educational Equity Endowment adding an additional $500,000 to the endowment. The other 50 per cent of the Boyd’s endowment will support students from Atlantic Canada. The financial awards will be entrance awards to support students who demonstrate leadership ability, who have made an important contribution to their community and who demonstrate significant financial need. The awards, valued at a minimum of $5,000 each, are renewable each year.

The Boyd donation helps the Xaverian Fund toward its goal of raising $50 million for scholarships and bursaries to ensure StFX attracts students from all backgrounds.