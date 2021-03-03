St. FX Business Student Nathan Hayes Recognized by Port Hawkesbury Town Council

Port Hawkesbury Town Council is proud of a StFX student from the town.

Town councillor Jason Aucoin wanted to acknowledge business student Nathan Hayes who, along with two other students, won the CFA Atlantic Investment Research Competition, and is now going on to nationals, with the possibility of going to the global final in April.

This is only the second time in the event’s history that StFX has gone on to nationals, Aucoin told council, noting it is a prestigious event for students in the financial field, with over 6,400 students and 1,100 schools competing world-wide.

Mayor Brenda Chisholm-Beaton called it an “amazing achievement” for Hayes, who is the StFX team captain, and council agreed to her suggestion to send him a congratulatory letter.