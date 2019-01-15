The Outback Car Wash
Advertisement

St. FX Business Students Place First in an Ontario Business School Competition

This entry was posted in News on .

A team of St. FX students placed first in Central Canada’s largest undergraduate business school

Gerald Schwartz School of Business JDCC marketing team students: Reed Wigglesworth, Mairi Liska and Matt McGlashan. (St. FX photo)

competition. The JDC Central competition took place earlier this month at Guelph University with 11 universities and 700 students taking part.

The competition includes academic cases for eight business disciplines, parliamentary style debates, social and charity contributions, as well as sports.

The Schwartz School marketing team of fourth year business students Matt McGlashan, Reed Wigglesworth, and Mairi Liska placed first in the case competition for their academic stream. 

 