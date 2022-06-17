St. FX Chancellor John Peacock and his Wife Adrienne Donate $5 Million towards Enhancements Amelia Saputo Centre

A large gift to ST. FX University from two long-time donors. School Chancellor John Peacock and

his wife Adrienne have gifted $5 million towards enhancements for the Amelia Saputo Centre for Health Living. The St. FX Alumni Association are also contributing $500,000 to complete the fund-raising for this phase. The Peacock’s donation means the university can now finish the work to make the Saputo Centre fully accessible for all users

The university also held a ceremony today to honour the long-time contributions of the Peacocks. The couple graduated from St. FX in 1963 and have maintained a strong connection to the school ever since.

Peacock says while appreciates the gesture, he doesn’t seek recognition for what they do for St. FX.

Aside from their financial support, the Peacocks have served the school in a number of roles over almost six decades; including sitting as members of the St. FX Board of Governors