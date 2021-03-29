St. FX Chemistry Professor Dr. Gerry Marangoni and his Family Contribute $100,000 to the Chemistry Department

A long-time Chemistry Professor at St. FX is giving back to the university. Dr. Gerry Marangoni

and his family are donating $100,000 to the Chemistry Department. It will be known as the Marangoni Fund for Chemistry.

Marangoni, who has been with the university since 1992, says the motivation for the donation was driven by a desire to help the Chemistry Department in several ways.

University President Dr. Andy Hakin says the Marangoni family’s gift to the school is a game changer.

Hakin says Marangoni’s natural curiosity has led the development of several commercial products. Hakin says that curiosity is also being fed into his students.