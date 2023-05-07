Tim Horton's Antigonish
Advertisement

St. FX Class of 2020 and 2021 return to Campus for Special Convocation Ceremony

This entry was posted in News on .

More than 300 members of 2020 and 2021 St. FX University graduating classes are returning to

Graduates arrive for the 2016 Spring Convocation at St. FX University. (Ken Kingston photo)

campus for a special convocation ceremony this afternoon.  The University has organized the celebration for these grads who could not accept their degrees in person because of COVID-19 restrictions.  The university held virtual convocation ceremonies instead in 2020 and 2021.

The schools’s Director of Alumni Affairs,  Shanna Hopkins says there’s a lot of excitement among the graduates returning to campus for the ceremony.

 

Hopkins says this is more of a celebration for these graduates, as the degrees have already been conferred.

Hopkins says when the graduates cross the stage this afternoon, instead receiving a degree parchment, they will be presented with a commemorative painting, commissioned by a classmate.  The ceremony will be held at 3 this afternoon.

On Sunday the Spring Convocation for 2023 graduates will take place, with morning and afternoon ceremonies scheduled.