St. FX Class of 2020 and 2021 return to Campus for Special Convocation Ceremony

More than 300 members of 2020 and 2021 St. FX University graduating classes are returning to

campus for a special convocation ceremony this afternoon. The University has organized the celebration for these grads who could not accept their degrees in person because of COVID-19 restrictions. The university held virtual convocation ceremonies instead in 2020 and 2021.

The schools’s Director of Alumni Affairs, Shanna Hopkins says there’s a lot of excitement among the graduates returning to campus for the ceremony.

Hopkins says this is more of a celebration for these graduates, as the degrees have already been conferred.

Hopkins says when the graduates cross the stage this afternoon, instead receiving a degree parchment, they will be presented with a commemorative painting, commissioned by a classmate. The ceremony will be held at 3 this afternoon.

On Sunday the Spring Convocation for 2023 graduates will take place, with morning and afternoon ceremonies scheduled.