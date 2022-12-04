St. FX Class of 2023 announces General Support Fund as Class Gift

StFX Class of 23 senior class co-presidents Ryder Ferris and Renee MacLeod announced the

senior class gift from the 2023 grads is The unXpected Class of 2023 relief fund.

Ferris said it underscores the desire to help future students during their time at StFX.

McLeod said since arriving at the university, the 20203 class experienced a fair share of struggles including the pandemic, Hurricane Fiona, and the rising costs of essentials. Through that, she said the class demonstrated kindness, empathy, and hard work.

They are asking students to pledge the traditional amount of $20.23 towards the fund in recognition of their graduating year. Chancellor John Peacock, class of 63, announced he will match any donation made by members of the class of 2023, to a total of $5,000. People can donate online at stfx.ca@classof2023