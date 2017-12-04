St. FX confers more than 200 Degrees and Diplomas at Fall Convocation

Photojournalist, social justice advocate and former Coady International Institute chair in Social Justice is the newest recipient of a St.FX honorary degree. Palagummi Sainith of India received the degree during fall convocation on Saturday, where he addressed a crowd of over 200 graduates.

Sainith told students that they enter a much different world leaving University compared to him in India; the world is much more confusing now with political unrest. He says that today’s graduates must take the knowlege learned in the institution and apply it to make the world a safer place:

Sainith is regarded as one of the most important journalists of his generation, and helped advance rural and women’s issues in India through social justice.