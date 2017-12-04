St. FX confers more than 200 Degrees and Diplomas at Fall Convocation
Photojournalist, social justice advocate and former Coady International Institute chair in Social Justice is the newest recipient of a St.FX honorary degree.
(Left to Right) StFX Chancellor Dr. Susan Crocker, honorary degree recipient Palagummi Sainath, and StFX President Dr. Kent MacDonald
Palagummi Sainith of India received the degree during fall convocation on Saturday, where he addressed a crowd of over 200 graduates.
Sainith told students that they enter a much different world leaving University compared to him in India; the world is much more confusing now with political unrest. He says that today’s graduates must take the knowlege learned in the institution and apply it to make the world a safer place:
Sainith is regarded as one of the most important journalists of his generation, and helped advance rural and women’s issues in India through social justice.
More than 200 degrees and diplomas were conferred to students at convocation in an intimate and personal ceremony. The university’s president encouraged the graduating students to be difference makers in their communities using skills gained from their time at St.FX.
Dr. Kent MacDonald says that his wish for the graduates is to get their hands dirty in society through the knowledge gained at the university. MacDonald says that no matter the person, everyone has the ability to do something great in the world:
Fall graduates included students from graduate programs and students from the Coady International Institute.