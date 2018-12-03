St. FX Confers Two Honourary Degrees at Fall Convocation

StFX University presented an honorary doctorate to one of Canada`s leading academics over
the weekend.
Dr. Thomas De Koninck was on hand at the StFX Fall Convocation on Saturday afternoon to receive the honorary degree.
De Konick is an internationally-known philosopher and a former Rhodes Scholar with a Masters of Arts in Literature from Oxford and a PhD from Laval, where he is taught for decades until 2015.
A release from the university stated De Koninck is perhaps best known for his studies on human dignity and for his writings in the philosophy of education. An active member and past president of the Canadian Philosophical Association, he is also a member of the Order of Canada.
During his address to the audience, De Konick shared his thoughts on universities as powerhouses of freedom. He touted education as means of preventing the decline of democracies.
In closing, DeKonick offered three cheers for the university.
Also receiving an honourary degree at convocation was Dr. John Dewey, who is considered to
be at the forefront of plate tectonics. He was one of the first geologists to apply plate tectonic theory to specific mountain belts. He holds numerous awards and several honorary degrees. He held faculty positions at Cambridge, SUNY-Albany, Durham and Oxford universities as well as visiting fellowships on both sides of the Atlantic.
Dewey is familiar with Antigonish, with his first academic position in North America taking him to Arisaig to instruct geological field methods for M.I.T. During his address, Dewey said it was a special pleasure and honour to received the honorary degree from StFX.
Dewey said StFX has continued its tradition of valuing students and faculty. In closing, he said if the world would spend vastly more on education and vastly less on arms, perhaps in another generation we could see a happier and more fulfilled mankind.