St. FX Confers Two Honourary Degrees at Fall Convocation

StFX University presented an honorary doctorate to one of Canada`s leading academics over

the weekend.

Dr. Thomas De Koninck was on hand at the StFX Fall Convocation on Saturday afternoon to receive the honorary degree.

De Konick is an internationally-known philosopher and a former Rhodes Scholar with a Masters of Arts in Literature from Oxford and a PhD from Laval, where he is taught for decades until 2015.

A release from the university stated De Koninck is perhaps best known for his studies on human dignity and for his writings in the philosophy of education. An active member and past president of the Canadian Philosophical Association, he is also a member of the Order of Canada.

During his address to the audience, De Konick shared his thoughts on universities as powerhouses of freedom. He touted education as means of preventing the decline of democracies.

In closing, DeKonick offered three cheers for the university.