St. FX Cross Country Head Coach Eric Gillis Happy with Performance of Men’s and Women’s Teams at Nationals

St. FX Cross Country head coach Eric Gillis says he’s very pleased with the performance of his runners at the U Sports National Championships in London, Ontario. Gillis says he was pleasantly surprised with the X-Women Cross Country team, placing third.

It’s the second podium finish in the program’s history for the X-Women at Nationals; the last time, also a bronze was in 2007.

Gillis says he’s also pleased with the performance of the X-Men cross country team. He says while it wasn’t their best day on the course, they finished 11th, just shy of their goal of a top 10.