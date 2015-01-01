St. FX Cross Country Team Members pick up Individual Honours and All-Star Team Selections

Atlantic University Sport handed out its cross country awards recently and there are some winners from STFX.

For the third consecutive season, STFX women’s cross country coach Eric Gillis is the AUS women’s coach of the year.

STFX men’s cross country runner Griffin Gamble was also named rookie of the year.

STFX women’s cross country runners receiving nods as first team all-stars were Allie Sandluck, Eileen Benoit, and Marin Canning. Second team all-stars are Caroline Ash, Caden lee, and Eve Carreau.

First team all-stars from the mens team include Joel Gallant, and Jack O’Connell. Second team all-stars include Luc Gallant, Liam Patterson, and Gamble.