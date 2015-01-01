Listen Live

Listen Live

Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

St. FX Cross Country Team Members pick up Individual Honours and All-Star Team Selections

Atlantic University Sport handed out its cross country awards recently and there are some winners from STFX.

For the third consecutive season, STFX women’s cross country coach Eric Gillis is the AUS women’s coach of the year.

St. FX X-Women Cross Country Team with their AUS banner. (Atlantic University Sport photo)

STFX men’s cross country runner Griffin Gamble was also named rookie of the year.

STFX women’s cross country runners receiving nods as first team all-stars were Allie Sandluck, Eileen Benoit, and Marin Canning. Second team all-stars are Caroline Ash, Caden lee, and Eve Carreau.

First team all-stars from the mens team include Joel Gallant, and Jack O’Connell. Second team all-stars include Luc Gallant, Liam Patterson, and Gamble.


Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year