St. FX Dean of Arts, Dr. Erin Morton, Appointed as the University’s Associate Vice-President, Research, Graduate and Professional Studies

St. FX University has promoted from within in filling a vacancy in its senior management team.

The post-secondary institution has appointed Dr. Erin Morton as Associate Vice-President, Research, Graduate and Professional Studies. Morton is currently the university’s Dean of Arts.

In a release, St. FX says Morton has played a pivotal role in shaping the university’s academic landscape, fostering interdisciplinary collaboration and strengthening research capacity.

In this role, Morton will oversee research services, graduate programs and professional studies at St. FX.

Morton will begin her new position at the university on July 1st.