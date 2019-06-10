St. FX Dietitian Honoured with National Award

A local researcher received a national award relating to her field as a dietitian.

Dr. Laurie Wadsworth was recently named as the winner of the Ryley Jeffs Memorial Lecture

Award from the Dietitians of Canada. The winner is selected based on innovation, vision, and pioneering research methods.

Wadsworth, a senior research professor with StFX, said while working as a public health nutritionist in Saskatchewan, she used a number of communication techniques to spread the word of healthy eating, such as workshops and a monthly cable television program. Wadsworth also mentored people through ways of growing their careers and, more recently, helping students learn the basics and get started in their careers.

She said she was pleased to learn of the award, adding it was surreal.

Wadsworth received the award Friday at the annual Dietitians of Canada conference in Ottawa.