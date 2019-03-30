St.FX dinner honours leaders in politics, business, and the community

St. FX held their National Dinner EAST Friday night in Halifax, a celebration of the role the university has played in shaping so many leaders in politics, business and community. A highlight of the evening was a panel discussion with four alumni who have served in the federal parliament, including current MPs Lisa Raitt, Sean Fraser and Rodger Cuzner. The evening also provided an opportunity to celebrate the achievements of Liam Elbourne, a fourth-year student who was named Rhodes Scholar in November, as well as Emma Logan, who began an initiative called Hearing for All, which collects and refurbishes used hearing devices and donates them to areas of the world where they’re needed.