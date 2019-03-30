St.FX dinner honours leaders in politics, business, and the community

St. FX held their National Dinner EAST Friday night in Halifax, a celebration of the role the university has played in shaping so many leaders in politics, business and community. A highlight of the evening was a panel discussion with four alumni who have served in the federal parliament, including current MPs Lisa Raitt, Sean Fraser and Rodger Cuzner. The evening also provided an opportunity to celebrate the achievements of Liam Elbourne, a fourth-year student who was named Rhodes Scholar in November, as well as Emma Logan, who began an initiative called Hearing for All, which collects and refurbishes used hearing devices and donates them to areas of the world where they’re needed.
Environment Minister Margaret Miller says she needs more information from Northern Pulp on their Environmental Assessment application. She has ordered Northern Pulp to file a focus report. https://t.co/r3BvVquLft
St.FX dinner honours leaders in politics, business, and the...7:23 am | Read Full Article
Environment Minister Margaret Miller orders Focus Report on ...1:19 pm | Read Full Article
Provincial Environment Minister Margaret Miller says she needs more information before she can decide on Northern Pulp’s environmental assessment application for its proposed effluent treatment facility. Northern Pulp’s proposal includes a new 15.5 kilometre-long pipeline that will carry millions of litres of treated wastewater to the Northumberland Strait. Miller says in order to better understand the […]
Sports Roundup March 30 – Updated 11:15 am6:07 am | Read Full Article
LOCAL SPORTS The U14 Division 2 female basketball provincials are being held at STFX Oland Centre this weekend. On Friday, the host Jr. X Women defeated SLAM 46-24. Dartmouth defeated North Preston 40-38. Piranaha defeated South Shore 40-32. Valley Panthers defeated Cape Breton Magic 31-28. Next game for the Jr. X Women will be Saturday […]