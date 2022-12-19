St. FX Earth Sciences Professor Receives $1.4 Million in Federal Research Funding

A St. FX University Earth Sciences professor has been awarded $1.4 million in research funding

from the federal government. The support is part of a renewal of a Tier 1 Canada Research Chair in Climate Dynamics for an additional seven years. CRC Tier 1 chairs are awarded to outstanding researchers acknowledged by their peers as world leaders in their fields.

The focus of Dr. Hugo Beltrami’s research over the next seven years will be on the characterization of heat and mass transfer between the lower atmosphere and the first few hundred meters of the Earth’s crust. Beltrami studies excess energy retained by the Earth from increased atmospheric concentrations of greenhouse gasses.

He’s also part of a major new group involving researchers from 13 universities, partnering with the Canadian Space Agency and Environment and Climate Change Canada. Results from this research will add to the assessment of Global Climate Models’ future projections.

Beltrami has been at St. FX since 1995