St. FX Education Professor’s book explores Legal issues in Public Education

edited a new book on the topic, exploring legal matters that affect public education. "Education Law in Canada; a Guide for Teachers and Administrators" was published last month. Young says the book would be useful to education students in university,as well teachers and administrators. A St. FX Education Professor says there's a myriad of policies provincially, federally and locally that dictate what teachers can and cannot do. Dr. David Young hasedited a new book on the topic, exploring legal matters that affect public education. "Education Law in Canada; a Guide for Teachers and Administrators" was published last month. Young says the book would be useful to education students in university,as well teachers and administrators.

Young says authors of the various chapters included attorneys specializing in school law, and academics who write, research and teach on this issue.

Other chapters focus on student rights, negligence, misconduct, cyberbullying, special education law and copyright law. Young wrote a chapter in this book on educator rights and duties. This is Young’s second book. His first “Teaching Online: Stories from Within” was published in 2015