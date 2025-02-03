St. FX Education Students Giving Back to the Local Community

The STFX Faculty of Education B.Ed. student society is hosting a grant proposal pitch competition called Education Gives Back.

Evan Fortin, Bachelor of Education student and co-chair of the initiative, said after the student society realized they had a surplus of funds leftover from previous years, they wanted to do something to give back to the community.

All Bachelor of Education students are able to submit a grant proposal for a project they want to take on at the school where they did a work placement. A panel will then judge the proposals, and the students with the best proposals will then make pitches to the panel, who will select the winners.

The top three winners will receive prize/bursaries of $1,000, $750, and $500 respectively. Additionally, the Education Students’ Society will spend $2,000, $1,500 and $1,000 to purchase the materials needed to implement the winners’ ideas. The materials will be donated by the society directly to the schools where the top three finishers did their practicum placements.

A release on the STFX Web site states students can apply until noon, February 5, and they will hear if they are moving on by February 7. The pitch presentation is set for February 12, with the winner announced at the B.Ed. professional development day on February 21.