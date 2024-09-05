St. FX English Professor Laura Estill receives Prestigious Appointment to Royal Society of Canada of New Scholars, Artists and Scientists

A STFX professor was named to the Royal Society of Canada College of New Scholars, Artists and Scientists

English professor and Canada Research Chair in Digital Humanities Laura Estill received the appointment recognizing her work. In all, 56 people from universities across Canada, across disciplines, have been named members of the College of New Scholars, Artists and Scientists this year. An induction ceremony will take place in Vancouver in November.

The seven-year appointment celebrates accomplishment and an emerging generation of Canadian intellectual leadership, with members receiving their PhDs within the last 15 years.