St. FX English Professor Releases First Book on Nova Scotia’s Seasons

A St. FX English Professor has released her first book that celebrates nature, rural life and the changing seasons in Nova Scotia. The book, written by Dr. Suzanne Stewart, is entilted “The Tides of Time; A Nova Scotia Book of Seasons”. There are 12 chapters, monthly essays of a labour unique to the month, and profiles of labourers in Northeastern Nova Scotia and Cape Breton.

Stewart says one of her discoveries is how the changing seasons are interconnected; a harvest can end for one, while it begins for another.

Stewart says she was inspired to write the book from her own area of study, romantic literature at the turn of the 19th century. Stewart says another inspiration was the Book of Hours, a Christian devotional book in the Middle Ages, which included monthly tasks dictated by the seasons. Stewart’s book is available locally and on-line. It’s published by Pottersfield Press.