St. FX Entrepreneurship Graduate Named Canada’s Woman Leader Of Tomorrow

A recent St. FX University Entrepreneurship graduate and Antigonish native has received a national award. Hannah Chisholm, who received her degree this spring, won the HSBC Woman Leader of Tomorrow award at the recent Enactus Canada National Exposition in Toronto. Enactus Canada helps students develop their entrepreneurial and leadership skills.

Chisholm launched an Enactus program at St. FX to tackle mental health and wellness, and was a Students Union Food Resource Coordinator working to combat food insecurity on campus. She also started her own vegan business, Eggcitables.

Chisholm says Enactus was a huge benefit as part of her university experience.

With the award, Chisholm and the St. FX Enactus team receives a 25-hundred dollar project grant for developing a program focused on the advancement of women in the community as well as a 15-hundred dollar scholarship.